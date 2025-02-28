Why Doncaster Rovers think they lost their appeal over red card decision
But the better news for Rovers is they have no injuries to contend with ahead of Saturday's League Two visit of Newport County.
Kelly will miss that game, as well as matches at Bromley, and at home to Swindon Town.
"We did appeal it," said McCann. "I spoke to Mike Jones (the Football League's head of refereeing) and his opinion was he felt it was a yellow. We felt the same.
"PK just went for the ball, made a clean tackle and gone through the ball and their player has probably made it worse than what it is.
"The problem we had was of the evidence we sent, we didn't have the best footage or camera angles. And the appeal will always go on that. That happens at this level.
"But the good thing is it wasn't frivolous, we didn't waste anyone's time and it's just a three-game ban."
James Maxwell and Tom Nixon have recovered from a toe injury and illness respectively to be in contention to face the Exiles, and captain Richard Wood has reported no reaction on his return from his latest ankle surgery.
Doncaster are in League Two's third automatic promotion spot, two points behind second-placed Bradford City but only three ahead of Port Vale, in sixth with two games in hand. Wimbledon and Notts County are a point behind Rovers with an extra game left.
Meanwhile, McCann says a proposed extension to the building at their Cantley Park training ground will "change our world".
On Wednesday planning permission was granted for the structure, which will house a new gym and medical facility. The hope is that it can be completed before the early stages of next season.
"We identified it as an area of concern when we first came back to the club," said McCann. "What we're using isn't really fit for purpose. The medical part is okay but that building's been there a lot of years.
"It's not only us who use it – the rugby lads (Doncaster Knights), our academy use it. To move forward together, we needed to try and do something with the facilities around the gym.
"It'll change our world really. We can bring players to the training ground and not have to take them to the stadium. It'll give players space and also will keep them in and around the players a bit longer. We want to create that family experience for them."
