Why driven Barnsley FC chief Conor Hourihane will never compromise and his daily message to the Reds' young stars

BARNSLEY interim head coach Conor Hourihane has represented some big football clubs – Aston Villa, Derby County and Sheffield United to name but three.

He did not quite make the grade at two others in Sunderland and Ipswich Town, but appreciated the concept of proper standards at established clubs on a day to day level and not just on matchdays.

One or two players have already found that out during his time in charge at Oakwell.

Last weekend, Hourihane dropped midfielders Luca Connell and Adam Phillips, claiming they had not been ‘up to scratch’ and did not bring Phillips off the bench because he had turned up late to a team meeting.

OPTIONS TO PONDER: Barnsley interim coach Conor Hourihane (Image: Tony Johnson)

He is instilling what he believes to be the right day-to-day playing culture at the club. Should he be around as head coach longer than this season, then expect further developments in that regard in the summer, big ones.

On getting the right culture, Hourihane – whose side were in League One action on Tuesday night against Exeter City at Oakwell, where the Reds were endeavouring to register their first win of his interim tenure at the fourth time of asking – said: “That is the fundamental of any successful team I have been involved in. Good environments, group of players, work ethic, standards and application every single day and a big sacrifice to go and achieve something.

“That’s what gave me a career from where I started to ended up playing.

“That’s how I see my coaching fundamentals and basics - to give my team, this team or whoever in the future - the chance of being successful.

Barnsley's Connor Barratt in action against Lincoln City recently. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“You can’t cut corners and need to be bang at it every single day.

“That just gives you a chance, base and foundation to work off and it’s something I am trying to go about every day here.”

Hourihane has shown no hesitation in promoting academy talent where he sees fit and there will continue to be a pathway to their first team if they possess the requisite aptitude and attitude.

The likes of Kieren Flavell, Jonathan Bland and Connor Barratt have also been blooded.

Hourihane, whose side face a daunting trip to St Andrew’s this coming weekend when they visit champions-elect Birmingham City, added: “The club have always had a history of bringing through academy players and I am trying to bring that back a little bit, but only if the players are right and good enough and have earned their spot to be in the team or in and around the squad.

“I am in this position, from the club, because it’s probably about how I have turned up every day and gone about my work and sacrificed and I expect the exact same from the players.

“I want the players to resemble what I do every single day and if they do that, I know they are in a really good place and have applied themselves correctly and trained correctly.

“Then they have got a chance of playing."