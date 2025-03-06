Why final whistle reaction of Huddersfield Town supporters provides troubled Terriers with a spot of League One hope

FOR the first time in 2025, Huddersfield Town’s main stand diehards were clapping and on their feet as home players headed off the pitch following the final whistle of Tuesday night's game against Wrexham.

In troubled and hard times, it wasn’t much consolation for Michael Duff. But it was something at least, given some important context.

Those in blue and white jerseys were unceremoniously booed off at the John Smith’s Stadium following the club’s previous League One home game versus Peterborough United.

As on that occasion, home supporters saw a Town side fail to score in a 1-0 reverse. Duff’s side are now goalless in six successive home games since December 29 with the team's drought having now extended to almost 10 hours.

Huddersfield Town head coach Michael Duff. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

That they did not jeer this time possessed significance. Yes, there was sympathy with the fact that a huge call went against Town for the winning goal allied to yet more untimely injury disruption, but the fact there was not just understanding but appreciation of this particular performance felt like a small building block if Duff’s team are to turn things around.

He will need bigger ones if they are to finish in the top six.

Duff said: “In the last home game, they got booed off the pitch, quite rightly so.

“You couldn't defend them at that point.

Huddersfield Town owner Kevin Nagle (centre). Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

“That (Tuesday reaction) was the pleasing thing. I think they have seen the same game as everybody else.

“They would have been frustrated, but I think if they'd booed them off the pitch, it would have been harsh.

“It would have been understandable with the run we’ve been on at home, but the supporters have been really good and fair.

“They have been more frustrated than anyone else as they are the ones paying hard-earned money to come and watch and us to not score a goal. But I thought the effort and quality was really good.

“We can’t smash the ball forward and haven’t got the profile of players.”

In the aftermath of the club's previous Tuesday night game at Wigan last week, Duff cut a frustrated figure and referenced ‘counting the bodies’ before training at the Canalside on a Thursday.

It was the same seven days on. It never rains but pours.

Just when Town were starting to get a couple of options back, they lost another player to injury, with Josh Koroma coming off with a calf issue in the first half. Nigel Lonwijk, feeling a touch of cramp in his hamstring, exited at the interval.

Another game, another dose of unwanted disruption.

Duff is not just feeling the pain, his boss also is.

In a pre-match radio interview, owner Kevin Nagle – currently in the UK – spoke of ‘looking internally for answers’ when discussion turned to the club’s astonishing amount of injuries so far in 2024-25.

It is the story of the season in many ways with Nagle stating he has never seen anything like it in the 12 years he has been involved in sports ownership.

Amid specific criticism of sporting director Mark Cartwright’s role in the signing of a number of the club’s players over the past 14 months – several of whom are currently in the treatment room – Nagle stressed that the responsibility was a collective one and said censure towards Cartwright was ‘overblown’.

As for the club's latest bout of disruption, Duff rued: “I have never known anything like it. Of the players who started last time against Wrexham (in late October), I think three were in the starting team (this time).

“It is difficult as it's a game of confidence, rhythm and relationships and we don’t have any of it at the minute. But we can’t feel sorry for ourselves and blame everyone else. We haven’t at any point (before).”

Given Town’s stretched options and desire to avoid more injury relapses at a critical time of the season, they are also effectively having to ‘nurse’ returning players back to full match fitness and manage minutes carefully.

A case in point being Joe Taylor, who made his second brief cameo from the bench against Wrexham following a hamstring injury.

Ideally, Duff would have brought him on earlier. Unfortunately, Huddersfield do not live in an ideal world as it stands. It was a risk Duff simply could not take.

Duff, whose side visit Bristol Rovers this weekend, continued: “We have signed Joe to play and not be a sub. You are trying to get people fit, while trying to win games…

“It feels like pre-season, but results don’t matter in pre-season. Results matter now, so that's why there’s frustration.

“It’s an emotional sport. If we win, people start talking about the top two and if we get beaten, it's the end of the world again.”