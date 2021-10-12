Why former Barnsley and Rotherham United striker Kieffer Moore is looking to make changes after Wales ban

Wales' Kieffer Moore. Picture: PA/PA Wire.

The 6ft 5in forward scored an early winner in Estonia to keep Wales in the hunt for a World Cup play-off place.

But Moore later collected a second booking in qualification after contesting a high ball, meaning he will miss the Belarus game in Cardiff on November 13.

It was a familiar story for the former Rotherham forward, who has seemingly become a soft target for international referees and was urged by Wales captain Gareth Bale during Euro 2020 in the summer to jump with his arms down by his side.

“I am super-conscious every time I go for an aerial challenge and head it,” said Moore. “I just get my body there and mentally try not to do too much. It does take some getting used to.

“In internationals, referees never really give you too much leeway. It is about adapting to that.”

Cardiff targetman Moore has become central to the way Wales play since making his debut in September 2019.

Moore’s close-range finish was his seventh international goal, the most of any Wales player since he made his debut, and his aerial ability acts as the perfect foil for Bale, Daniel James and others.

But Moore, who was even penalised when one second-half clash in Tallinn left him with a bloodied nose, says he is often left nonplussed by referees’ decisions.

Wales probably need four points from their final two home games against Belarus and Belgium to pip the Czech Republic for second spot in Group E.