DISAPPOINTED Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann fired a shot across the bows of his players, who let a 3-1 lead slip en route to a 3-3 EFL Trophy draw with Manchester United under-21s on a night when the hosts’ surrendered their 100 per cent winning record at the Eco-Power Stadium so far in 2024-25.

Bolstered by a decent two-goal buffer at the mid-way point in the second half, thanks to goals from Joe Sbarra - his first for the club - Ephraim Yeboah and George Broadbent, Rovers paid the price for poor game management in the final quarter as United staged their second stirring late rally in the group stages so far following their dramatic comeback at Barnsley last month.

Ethan Ennis reduced the arrears on 72 minutes after good work from Sam Mather - with the pair combining for United’s opening goal in the first half - and substitute Louis Jackson grabbed a leveller in the seventh minute of stoppage time after the hosts failed to clear a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United went onto take the extra point in the penalty shoot-out after converting all of their five spot-kicks. Broadbent missed for Rovers, who fielded plenty of experience in their ranks on the night.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

McCann, whose side welcome Chesterfield in the league on Saturday, said: "They are one of the better under-21 groups that I have seen. They are competitive and the manager has them that way. They have got some really good players and very technical footballers.

"But we should have the game ‘gone’ really. In some moments, we got in down the sides and didn’t pick the right pass.

"I am disappointed about the last 10 to 15 minutes of the game. I said to the boys in there that I haven’t really questioned you in terms of your attitude or commitment for probably seven or eight months and I will tonight in that last 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I just felt there were too many of us who felt the game was done in there and didn’t get back into their shape or work in terms of how we work and did things we probably shouldn’t have done.

"We take a corner in the 93rd minute and should just keep it in the corner. It’s little bits and pieces and managing the game better.”

One positive aspect of the night for Rovers was the performance of young defender Kasper Williams on his full debut, with the 17-year-old producing an impressive display - although McCann was frustrated by what he considered to be a harsh first-half booking for the teenager.

He continued: "I thought young Kasper was great. It was frustrating I had to take him off when we did because I just thought (with) the next challenge, he'd have been sent off. The last thing I wanted is for that to happen to the young lad."