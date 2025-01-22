Why Harrogate Town see Liverpool FC youngster as an ideal fit

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 13:00 BST
Harrogate Town see flexible Tom Hill as a "really good fit" after making the midfielder their fifth signing of the transfer window.

The 22-year-old has signed an 18-month contract after joining from Liverpool on a free transfer.

“We’ve watched him quite a few times this season and he’s always stood out, he’s what we look for in a player and we think it’ll be a really good fit for us," said head of recruitment Lloyd Kelly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He’s an energetic, versatile midfielder who can play across the midfield and off the front.

“We predominantly see him as a box-to-box midfielder, he’s got good energy, is very good technically and competes well.”

Forby-born Hill has senior experience, playing 90 minutes for Liverpool in the infamous 2019 5-0 League Cup defeat to Aston Villa, played the day before the club was in action in Qatar in the Club World Cup.

He has not played for the first team since, making six Football League Trophy appearances for the under-21s, or gone out on loan but Harrogate fans at Doncaster Rovers for Saturday's Yorkshire derby will be excited to see what a player of his pedigree can bring to League Two.

Related topics:Liverpool FCQatarHarrogateDoncaster RoversYorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice