Why Harrogate Town see Liverpool FC youngster as an ideal fit
The 22-year-old has signed an 18-month contract after joining from Liverpool on a free transfer.
“We’ve watched him quite a few times this season and he’s always stood out, he’s what we look for in a player and we think it’ll be a really good fit for us," said head of recruitment Lloyd Kelly.
“He’s an energetic, versatile midfielder who can play across the midfield and off the front.
“We predominantly see him as a box-to-box midfielder, he’s got good energy, is very good technically and competes well.”
Forby-born Hill has senior experience, playing 90 minutes for Liverpool in the infamous 2019 5-0 League Cup defeat to Aston Villa, played the day before the club was in action in Qatar in the Club World Cup.
He has not played for the first team since, making six Football League Trophy appearances for the under-21s, or gone out on loan but Harrogate fans at Doncaster Rovers for Saturday's Yorkshire derby will be excited to see what a player of his pedigree can bring to League Two.
