Why Harrogate Town see Liverpool FC youngster as an ideal fit

Harrogate Town see flexible Tom Hill as a "really good fit" after making the midfielder their fifth signing of the transfer window.

The 22-year-old has signed an 18-month contract after joining from Liverpool on a free transfer.

“We’ve watched him quite a few times this season and he’s always stood out, he’s what we look for in a player and we think it’ll be a really good fit for us," said head of recruitment Lloyd Kelly.

“He’s an energetic, versatile midfielder who can play across the midfield and off the front.

“We predominantly see him as a box-to-box midfielder, he’s got good energy, is very good technically and competes well.”

Forby-born Hill has senior experience, playing 90 minutes for Liverpool in the infamous 2019 5-0 League Cup defeat to Aston Villa, played the day before the club was in action in Qatar in the Club World Cup.