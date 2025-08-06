Why Huddersfield Town boss Lee Grant displays early similarities to Carlos Corberan
That much was evident by his utterances following his side's comprehensive opening-day win over Leyton Orient as the Grant era started in uplifting fashion at the Accu Stadium.
Understandably pleased with the 3-0 scoreline he may have been, but Grant, pictured, also chose to reference situations where wrong options were taken. His demanding nature drew parallels with one of his predecessors in Carlos Corberan, another who also missed very little.
If his reign turns out to be half as successful as the Spaniard's time in charge, few will be complaining.
Grant, whose side make their first league road trip this weekend with a visit to Reading, said: “There were some moments in transition which I felt were really difficult for the opposition to contain. That was really pleasing.
“Of course, we know we want to keep pushing and striving for our execution and last bit.
“The goals on Saturday were nice, but I certainly think there were moments where we could – and should – have found that 'killer' one (pass). But that was perhaps me being greedy or searching for perfection, which we know doesn't exist of course.
“I don't want the players to be harsh or 'kill themselves' saying: 'oh this is terrible' and this and that’.
“They need to be content with the fact they played a really good and well managed team with good players and found a way to come out with the right result.
“But it's my job to keep really pushing for more.
“If we reach a point where I think there is no more, then I will stop,” he said.
“I have yet to ever see a coach or manager who has arrived at that point. I think we all know that this group has things we need to tidy up, improve and develop.”
One thing that will have satisfied Grant was the sight of his side recording a clean sheet, more especially with eight players making their debuts including a new-look defence and goalkeeper.
You had to go back 15 competitive games for the club's previous shut-out and while there was praise for his backline in that regard, Grant still added a caveat.
He continued: “Of course, it's a nice moment.
“But we have to think about some of the blocks that the midfielders were making and the headers that the forwards were making for corners.
“All of those moments contribute to a clean sheet.
“Of course, the backline will be the ones who went home feeling super-proud and super-energised that they kept the ball out of the net,” he added.
“But we know as a group that will be key for us and that everybody fights for that clean sheet from all the way at the top to back to the goalkeeper.”
Town have confirmed that their B team will now be formally referred as to as the under-21s once more following the club's return to Category Two academy status.