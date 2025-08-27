Why Huddersfield Town boss Lee Grant was 'bowled over' after outstanding EFL Cup win against Sunderland

HUDDERSFIELD Town manager Lee Grant expressed his pride as the Terriers showed their penalty prowess for a second time this month against higher-division opponents to shock Sunderland in the second round of the EFL Cup.

Town prevailed 6-5 in a shoot-out on Wearside to book their place in round three and follow up their victory on spot-kicks against Leicester City in the previous round - to extend their vibrant start to the season.

The game reached spot-kicks after Marc Guiu cancelled out Leo Castledine's opener to draw 1-1 in normal time and home player Milan Aleksic had his penalty saved by Lee Nicholls to enable the League One Terriers to triumph against Premier League outfit Sunderland.

Grant , who made ten changes to his line-up from the weekend success over Stevenage, said: "I'm delighted, proud of the group, obviously.

Huddersfield Town boss Lee Grant. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"The whole group, the ones who played, the ones who don't. The staff, quickest off the mark when needed as well. Absolutely delighted.

"We've talked about on a few occasions this golden thread we want to run through the whole squad, so when we get an injury or make changes or when we rotate - for whatever reason that may be - we can have a high level of performance from the whole group.

"With regards to the team we put out today, that's a team that deserved to play. When we pick a team for Saturday, it'll be the team who deserves to play.

"Regardless of whether you're 18, 19 or senior, the guys on the pitch today all deserved to be there.

ELATION: Huddersfield Town players celebrate their penalty shoot-out win over Leicester City (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

"Again, delighted for them because they're working so hard as a group every single day.

"Some of them are doing that in the shadows more so at the moment and have had opportunities at Leicester and Sunderland to show where they're at.