Why Huddersfield Town have confidence in Danny Schofield to replace Carlos Corberan

The Spaniard, 39, stepped down as head coach less than six weeks since Town’s Championship play-off final against Nottingham Forest and just 22 days before the club start the 2022-23 season at home to Burnley.

First-team coach Schofield, promoted to work with the first team as professional development coach and to head up the club’s new B team shortly after Corberan’s arrival in July 2020, has now been handed the reins.

Speculation briefly linked MK Dons head coach Liam Manning with the position, but continuity candidate Schofield – under-study to Corberan during part of his time in charge of Leeds Under-23s and well thought of in the corridors of power at Town – will be given an extended opportunity.

Doncaster-born Schofield – a player for Town between 1998 and 2008 – will be assisted by existing coaching staff, including Narcis Pèlach.

Corberan’s assistant Jorge Alarcón has also left the club.

Questioned on whether it is a full-time appointment, Bromby said: “100 per cent. That was always the plan. Danny is appointed as head coach and that’s something we’re really excited about.

“The difference between the two is not much, (with a similar philosophy. They are really aligned with what the club want – a young manager, emerging head coach, someone we can develop and progress. Our plan doesn’t change.

“He (Schofield) has more experience than Carlos had when he first came because he’s had a playing career and more experience in England, so we feel we’re in a really strong position.

“Danny has had interest since I’ve been at the club. He’s been offered really good first-team roles and we’ve done well to keep him at the club. We always saw Danny as a future head coach and the opportunity has now come.”

Meanwhile, Bromby has dismissed suggestions that Corberan’s surprise departure was due to the fact that there was reported interest from a rival club.

He commented: “No, that’s not the indication I had. He was honest and said he doesn’t have another club to walk into.”

The Town supremo also stated that his exit was amicable and that there was no fall-out in any way, shape or form.

In his farewell statement, Corberan spoke about his ‘difficult decision’ in electing to leave, but did briefly allude to concerns about the direction of the club.

He said: “As a coach, my approach to my work is based exclusively on the strongest commitment to and utmost alignment with the policy of the club I’m serving because that is the only way to ensure the dedication required to manage a football team.”

On Corberan’s exit, Bromby continued: “Ultimately Carlos is a really good man. The first person I employed was Carlos because I was really impressed by him. Ultimately he’s a good person.

“He was honest with us and felt he couldn’t replicate last season. There’s definitely no fall-out.

“He felt he couldn’t replicate last season. When someone stands in front of you and is really honest, you have to respect their decisions.

“When Carlos first came to the club, that alignment was there, (and) that working relationship with myself. When you grow and have success, sometimes those opinions can differ from when you first started the project.

“What I would say is me and Dean (owner Dean Hoyle) are consistent people and have a plan and process that everyone can see. We think we do some things pretty well as a club and ultimately we cannot change those processes.

“I think the alignment part, you’ll have to speak to Carlos as we felt we were pretty aligned.”

Hoyle acknowledged that the sudden departure of Corberan came as a ‘real shock’, but issued a rallying call to fans, in a week which has seen two players in David Kasumu and Connor Mahoney join the club.

Despite the dual signings, the main transfer narrative of the summer so far has surrounded talk of significant departures.

There is ongoing speculation regarding the futures of key duo Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo, who are being targeted by Forest.

Hoyle said: “Everyone at the club sincerely thanks Carlos for his hard work over the last two seasons and for the way he has helped to take us forward. I really hope he goes on to have a great career.

“Town fans all know that success in football is never a simple, straight line and there are always moments around the corner that test you. This is one of those moments, but I honestly believe we are in a great position as a club.

“I know change like this, particularly when it’s out of the blue, can be worrying for supporters.

“I assure everyone that we will do all we can to continue to drive this club forward after a really positive 12 months.

“We need to have trust in what we have built at the club and keep faith in what we collectively believe we can achieve through hard work and purpose.