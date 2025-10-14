Why Huddersfield Town manager Lee Grant is on high alert

AFTER a difficult past month, Huddersfield Town manager Lee Grant admits that his senses are on high alert at the start of the working week.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His Town side have won just once in their past six matches in all competitions and find themselves out of the top six ahead of Thursday's return to league action against Bolton Wanderers at the Accu Stadium.

A 12-day break between games might just have arrived at an opportune moment as Grant seeks to find solutions following a dip in results.

He said: "It's probably when my senses start to come alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield Town manager Lee Grant. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"When I am walking in on a Monday morning thinking: 'how is everybody getting out of their cars?' And what's his body language like? How is he going to train Monday and Tuesday and what is my body language like?

"Am I getting 'narky' with my staff.. It's all of those things and being really careful to make sure - win and lose - you are doing the right things and processes are followed correctly.

"I think I've done a pretty good job of staying pretty level and even and I think it's important for everybody at the football club to do that.

"The players and myself have to demonstrate that, for sure."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield Town's Herbie Kane (centre) celebrates with Alfie May after his goal on the opening day of the season against Leyton Orient. Kane is sidelined for a significant spell with a groin issue. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Early on in his managerial career, Grant can also vouch for the fact that managers learn more about themselves in the tough times as opposed to the good periods.

Recent form has certainly been a problem, while some ill-timed injury issues, with the likes of Herbie Kane and loan duo Will Alves and Zepiqueno Redmond out for significant spells, have compounded matters.

The Town chief, whose side have lost four of their past six games and have failed to get back on track since losing their West Yorkshire derby at Bradford City in mid-September, added: "We've experienced a lot.

"It's about me learning about them and them about me and us about ourselves. We've actually done more learning than I'd have liked if I am being honest and we've packed a lot in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't know if I'd have settled for where we are at the start of pre-season. You want to win everything and (for) it to be perfect. But we live in the real world and that's never the case.