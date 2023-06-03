Why Hull City's Sean McLoughlin and Barnsley FC's Conor McCarthy have a lot more in common than their birthplace of Cork

HULL CITY centre-half Sean McLoughlin and his fellow Corkonian Conor McCarthy share plenty in common aside from their birthplace, profession and position on the pitch.

They have both displayed the good sense to prepare for life after playing professional football, which still only represents a relatively short window in someone's working life.

The experiences of the latter in Barnsley defender McCarthy this season has served as a further reminder that a football career does not last forever, is dependent upon fate and can be precarious.

Signed from St Mirren last summer, McCarthy underwent knee surgery in mid-autumn after damaging his ACL in late September.

Hull City's Sean McLoughlin (left) and Blackburn Rovers' Sammie Szmodics battle for the ball in the Championship fixture at Ewood Park in April. Picture: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire.

The hope is that he will return in time for pre-season with Barnsley actually facing Hull in a pre-season friendly at the MKM Stadium on July 18.

There's no suggestion that McCarthy’s injury will be career-ending. But at the same juncture, it will have been an undeniably difficult time for the Irishman, who turned 25 in April.

He has made contingencies away from football. In January, he started his Masters degree after graduating in economics from University College Cork (UCC) in 2020.

On the pitch, his good mate McLoughlin has had a much rewarding 2022-23. He has become an integral part of City's defence under Liam Rosenior with his progress helping him secure a new long-term deal in April.

Hull City's Sean McLoughlin, right, playing against Middlesbrough this past season, prioritised getting an education alongside life as a professional footballer (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Last month, he was called up to the Republic of Ireland senior squad for the first time after being named in a 22-man squad for a four-day training camp in Bristol.

He missed out on earning a place in the squad for the forthcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar later this month, but can still reflect upon making great strides in his career over the past season.

Like McCarthy, McLoughlin is also a smart lad off the pitch. He graduated from UCC in 2019 with a degree in Business Information Systems.

Everything might currently be rosy in the garden in terms of his career. But things can change.

Barnsley defender Conor McCarthy. Picture: Simon Hulme.

McLoughlin said: "It's nice to have it in the back pocket. There's a lot of lads who come to the end of their career and regret not going into education.

"It's something I won't have to worry about. The education is not only good to have, but it gives you a good grounding as well.

"I went through four years at university and I know what it is like not to be a footballer, so I am going to enjoy every day as a footballer.

"Lads are in academies from a young age and taken out of education. Everyone dreams of becoming a footballer and it's hard to talk someone out of that. But as lads get to an age, they realise what they want to do after football, whether that be coaching or going back to education.

"For me to have it done already and for it to be something to fall back on is definitely good to have.

"To be fair when I did the four years (at university), I wanted to park it there and leave it. But one day, I might do a Masters."

While McLoughlin is currently enjoying a well-deserved break from his exertions in an impressive 22-23, McCarthy is likely to be counting down the days until pre-season with Barnsley due to return to training towards the end of June.

McLoughlin continued: "We have been close since we played together at 13 or 14 years of age at Cork City. He's someone I keep in touch with and I'll be hoping for the best for him in the future.

"I spoke to him in Cork (earlier this year) and he's been doing well and he will be looking forward to getting back at it."

McLoughlin and McCarthy are just two names among a fairly lengthy list of Cork-born players to achieve footballing success in England.

Famous footballing Corkonians include Roy Keane, Denis Irwin, Sheffield United captain John Egan and ex-Hull players Damien Delaney and David Meyler.

Ireland internationals have served Hull particularly well in modern times in the likes of Meyler, Delaney, Paul McShane, Stephen Hunt and Shane Long.

Cyrus Christie is a current senior international, while rising star Harry Vaughan has represented Ireland at age-group levels.McLoughlin continued: "I remember when I came over to Hull originally. I assumed they'd be a lot of Irish (players) there because the Hull I knew from back in the day had a lot of Irish lads such as Shane Long and David Meyler.