The current top two were due to meet at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night in a highly-anticipated contest.

However, the game was postponed last month after Arsenal’s Europa League meeting with PSV Eindhoven was moved to Thursday, October 20.

The Gunners had been due to play PSV on September 15 but that fixture was moved back a month following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Arsenal had been due to host Man City at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal were required by UEFA to complete their Europa League group fixtures by November 3, leaving them with little option but to play the fixture this week.

A Premier League statement confirmed: "The Premier League has agreed with UEFA to postpone Arsenal’s Premier League match with Manchester City, originally due to be played on 19 October, to allow for Arsenal’s re-arranged UEFA Europa League match with PSV Eindhoven.

"Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven, originally scheduled to be played on Thursday 15 September, will now be played on Thursday 20 October, 18:00.

"A new date for the Arsenal v Manchester City fixture will be announced in due course."

With both sides out of action in midweek, Tottenham Hotspur have the chance to go one point behind Arsenal in the table when they travel to face Man United on Wednesday night.

Arsenal moved four points clear at the top of the Premier League on Sunday as they recorded a 1-0 win over Leeds United in a controversial game at Elland Road.