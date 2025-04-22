The Football League have granted a second extension for Reading owner Dai Yongge to sell the League One club which could stop the play-offs being resolved before the end of the season.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yongge was initially ordered "to divest his interests" in the Royals by April 5 after being disqualified from the League's owner's and director's test. Reading were under a threat of expulsion if that was not the case.

But that deadline was extended to April 22, and has now been reset at May 5, two days after the end of the regular campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Football League board announced they had agreed to a request by the club for more time to complete a sale in line with their regulations because they were satisfied progress had been made.

It could mean the make-up of the League One play-off is not confirmed until after the May 3 end of the season.

Reading are currently outside of the top-six places, but only on goal difference, from Leyton Orient. They are the only two realistic contenders for sixth place, and cannot finish higher.

Orient's final home game is against Wycombe Wanderers, the likely play-off opponent for whoever does finish sixth, before travelling to Huddersfield Town on the final day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reading, who began the season under the management of current Hull City coach Ruben Selles, are at Bristol Rovers on Saturday, then host Barnsley.

The League One play-off semi-finals are on May 10.