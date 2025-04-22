Why League One play-off race Barnsley FC and Huddersfield Town will play part in could go to extra-time
Yongge was initially ordered "to divest his interests" in the Royals by April 5 after being disqualified from the League's owner's and director's test. Reading were under a threat of expulsion if that was not the case.
But that deadline was extended to April 22, and has now been reset at May 5, two days after the end of the regular campaign.
The Football League board announced they had agreed to a request by the club for more time to complete a sale in line with their regulations because they were satisfied progress had been made.
It could mean the make-up of the League One play-off is not confirmed until after the May 3 end of the season.
Reading are currently outside of the top-six places, but only on goal difference, from Leyton Orient. They are the only two realistic contenders for sixth place, and cannot finish higher.
Orient's final home game is against Wycombe Wanderers, the likely play-off opponent for whoever does finish sixth, before travelling to Huddersfield Town on the final day.
Reading, who began the season under the management of current Hull City coach Ruben Selles, are at Bristol Rovers on Saturday, then host Barnsley.
The League One play-off semi-finals are on May 10.
Huddersfield Town's 2-1 defeat at Stockport County on Easter Monday left them unable to reach the play-offs.
