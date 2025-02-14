Why League Two table is off limits to Graham Alexander as Bradford City manager leaves the excitement to others

THE League Two table may look a pleasurable sight for Bradford City as it stands, but it’s strictly off limits as far as Graham Alexander is concerned.

Along with Notts County, City are the form side of 2025 in the fourth tier and an eighth home win on Tuesday against Accrington Stanley – you have to go back to 1954 for the previous time they achieved that feat - moved them up into the automatic promotion positions above Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers.

All told, the Bantams have lost just once in ten league matches since Christmas, taking an excellent 25 points from the last 30 available.

For his part, City chief Alexander is looking at the bigger picture.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander, whose side won their eighth league home win on the spin on Tuesday night - something the Bantams last achieved in 1954. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Alexander said: "I don’t want it to seep into our mind and create a little bit of a weakness like we’ve already done something. We can’t do that.

"Look at it, put it down. I’m not fussed about it, we’ve just added another three points and that’s all I’m bothered about.

"If we want to be successful, that’s the only thing we need to focus on. We have no control over what other teams do apart from our direct opponents.

"Let everyone else look and get excited and enjoy. I’d rather enjoy the summer when we get there, so we’ll see."

Valley Parade. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Meanwhile, chief executive Ryan Sparks told a fans' forum hosted by the BBC that talks between owner Stefan Rupp and former chairman Gordon Gibb about the latter buying Valley Parade are "not progressing currently".