Why League Two table is off limits to Graham Alexander as Bradford City manager leaves the excitement to others
Along with Notts County, City are the form side of 2025 in the fourth tier and an eighth home win on Tuesday against Accrington Stanley – you have to go back to 1954 for the previous time they achieved that feat - moved them up into the automatic promotion positions above Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers.
All told, the Bantams have lost just once in ten league matches since Christmas, taking an excellent 25 points from the last 30 available.
For his part, City chief Alexander is looking at the bigger picture.
Alexander said: "I don’t want it to seep into our mind and create a little bit of a weakness like we’ve already done something. We can’t do that.
"Look at it, put it down. I’m not fussed about it, we’ve just added another three points and that’s all I’m bothered about.
"If we want to be successful, that’s the only thing we need to focus on. We have no control over what other teams do apart from our direct opponents.
"Let everyone else look and get excited and enjoy. I’d rather enjoy the summer when we get there, so we’ll see."
Meanwhile, chief executive Ryan Sparks told a fans' forum hosted by the BBC that talks between owner Stefan Rupp and former chairman Gordon Gibb about the latter buying Valley Parade are "not progressing currently".
But with the club's £500,000-a-year lease due to expire in 2028, Sparks expects talks "would be picked up soonish".