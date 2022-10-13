Away supporters have arguably never had it so tough.

For those who follow the county's sole Premier League side in Leeds United or the Championship quartet of Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough and Rotherham United, it's been fraught of late.

Watching a hard-earned victory away, when your side is firmly up against it is one of the great delights of being an away fan.

AWAY DAY: Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Those who support those aforementioned sides have lost familiarity with that feeling, let alone witnessing an emphatic win. It's placing a worrying amount of pressure on home form to keep things on an even keel.

So far in 2022-23, Leeds have taken just one point from four Premier League away matches.

They have been against none of the so-called big-hitters either.

In the second tier, Huddersfield, Hull, Boro and the Millers have played a combined total of 22 games on the road and are yet to win.

Their combined total of seven away points is lower than the total of Blackpool, who find themselves in 19th place in the Championship.

For Leeds, Boro and Rotherham, the problem is a bit of a historic one.

Under Jesse Marsch, United are starting to harness the raw power of Elland Road again to some degree. Give or take the odd aberration, Leeds are becoming harder to beat and some welcome defiance and spirit in adversity is back.

The wonderful Chelsea game on August 21 was also a glorious reminder of old and example of when things all come together again.

In the evolution of a new-look Leeds side, you sense that the securing of their first three points on the road of 22-23 will be a significant moment.

Last season, United came from behind just twice to take something away, at Wolves and Burnley.

When they conceded first, that usually lost and even in that excellent reacquaintance with the big time in 2020-21, the only away game which proved a deviation was a 3-1 win at Leicester in January 2021.

Big on mentality, team spirit and togetherness, Marsch's joy when Leeds next handle some misfortune to take something back up the motorway will be mixed with relief.

Since Neil Warnock left almost a year ago, Boro have won just four times on their travels. For a side who had aspirations, certainly under Chris Wilder, it's pitiful with their last away victory coming on April 2.

During their previous spells in the second-tier under Paul Warne, road trip wins were akin to gold dust for Rotherham. Plenty had to go for them for victories to transpire, given what they were up against. It doesn’t look like changing fast.

Huddersfield, at least, have rather more positive memories in the recent past to evoke as they strive to rid themselves of their travelsickness.

Between late November and mid-March last season, they did not lose a league away game. They limited the mistakes and were hard to play against and a tough nut to crack.

Town need to get back to that template. In 2021-22, they shipped 24 away goals. So far they have let in half that in five away games in 22-23.

Getting back to basics – albeit with different players – is a big priority for whoever Hull's next head coach is.

The style that Acun Ilcali craves must wait. The need for points is greater. City have conceded 14 goals in their six away games in 2022-23.

Last season, they let in 26 all season and were dogged and determined - if not scintillating.

