Why less is currently more for Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw as he builds confidence back up gradually among Millers' bruised squad

IN an often confusing season where Rotherham United have been all over the place at times, new manager Matt Hamshaw has wisely elected to declutter the players’ minds for the remaining weeks of a pretty bruising 2024-25.

Handed the reins at his home town club for the rest of the campaign - and hopefully longer - Hamshaw has plenty of tactical and technical ideas he would like to implement over time - but for now, it’s about building the squad’s confidence back up gradually, keeping it simple and not getting giddy.

He said: "A young ‘me’ would have come in and thrown a million things at the players and gone ‘why aren’t they doing this and that.’

"The fact I have had experience now at academies and as an assistant and caretaker manager and seen really good managers work closely, I kind of understand more of it than I would have done if I’d got this job six or seven years ago.

"The players just want a bit of guidance, help, structure and organisation and building messages up every day.”

Down on numbers in terms of playing options at the minute, Hamshaw, who replaced Steve Evans at the start of the week, also has limited backroom staff to work with the first team and no additions are imminent for the time being.

The Millers manager, who steps out in front of home supporters for the first time against Blackpool at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday, continued: "At this moment, we have brought Callum (Gilmartin) up from the academy who is helping out and Skarzy (Joe Skarz - first-team fitness/development coach) here at the moment.