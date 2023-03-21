Why Mark Hughes was proud of Bradford City's players against Carlisle United - and what made him unhappy

BRADFORD CITY manager Mark Hughes expressed his pride at his side's efforts despite seeing the Bantams' flurry of draws continue with a fourth in a row in a goalless stalemate with League Two promotion rivals Carlisle United.

On a night when City would have moved within three points of the automatic promotion positions with victory, they had to settle for a point as the Cumbrians showed the upward mobility to progress into the top three themselves.

The positive facet is that Hughes's charges are now five points clear of the side just outside of the play-offs in Mansfield Town after extending their unbeaten sequence to seven league matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also relief after former City player Jordan Gibson struck the post with the final kick of the game and prevented United from recording a smash-and-grab win.

Mark Hughes and Andy Cook at full time. Bradford City v Carlisle United. SkyBet League 2. University of Bradford Stadium. Picture by Yorkshire Post Photographer Bruce Rollinson. 21 March 2023. Picture Bruce Rollinson

The hosts were the dominant side on the restart and former Carlisle player and divisional top-scorer Andy Cook was desperately close to breaking the deadlock with a drive which was diverted onto the bar from visiting captain Morgan Feeney midway through the second period.

Hughes said: "In the first half, it was very even. They had a little bit of play towards the end of the half, but there were no consequences for us in terms of open chances.

"In the second half, I thought we totally dominated the game and they found it very difficult to cope with us. We tried everything, we changed shape and personnel and had wing-backs and had wingers and number tens and all sorts going on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We tried our best to get the maximum out of the game. It wasn't to be. We have gone up and dominated a good team in the second half and while we have not been able to get the three points we wanted, I am sure they (Carlisle) are delighted with their last two games.

"For ourselves, we probably could have got more. But it is a huge ask Saturday-Tuesday against good opposition and when you have to go again, you have got to produce and the lads did that and I was really proud of their efforts.

"It was a key game and we wanted to get maximum points and three games would have damaged them and closer to ourselves. We have not been able to do that, but it's another point on the board."

Meanwhile, Hughes felt Carlisle could have been reduced to ten men in the second half when visiting defender Ben Barclay saw yellow and not red for a cynical challenge on Harry Chapman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hughes continued: "The Chappy challenge, he got taken out. I felt that possibly warranted a red card. I don't chase after those things, but he felt he was going to be straight through on goal.