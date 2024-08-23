Why Michael Duff is in a better position at Huddersfield Town than he was two years ago at Barnsley

MICHAEL DUFF is entitled to be grateful to have a ‘head start’ regarding the opening to his tenure at Huddersfield Town as opposed to the situation at Barnsley two years ago.

It’s nothing particularly to do with results either.

During the 2022 close season and start to 2022-23, the narrative of the summer window surrounded key outgoings at Oakwell, with Cauley Woodrow, Carlton Morris, Callum Brittain and one of Duff’s current Town players in Michal Helik all leaving.

By contrast, Town, aside from the loss of Jack Rudoni - and the loan departure of Sorba Thomas - have retained important players in the spine of their side thus far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Huddersfield Town head coach Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Duff would like to keep it that way, with Town certainly in a better position that his former club were a couple of seasons back.

Duff said: “There’s been no bids. There’s been interest in maybe some of the fringe players, but no bids for any of the starters that have started the last two or three games.

"I think we have made it quite clear that no-one is for sale anyway, so that’s the beauty of the strength and position we are in. There’s no fire-sale.

"In the last week of the window, there’s lots of plates spinning. Like I said before, there will probably be ins and outs before the end of the window, but if there isn’t, we’re quite comfortable."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ideally, Duff would like to bring in another forward - but should it not happen, you will not catch him bemoaning his lot.

Duff, who has Rhys Healey back in contention for Saturday's home game with Shrewsbury Town, continued: “I think we have got a good squad, but you always want more.

"I think we have already shown we are capable of being competitive and have got good numbers and a good blend of experience and younger players.