Why Paul Warne is not satisfied by Rotherham United's start to League One season

Paul Warne. Picture: PA

United head into Saturday’s home game with Cambridge United on the back of a head-turning 13-match unbeaten spell in all competitions, with Warne’s side having produced outstanding performances in the league to beat the likes of Sunderland, Portsmouth and MK Dons.

Despite all that, Warne - whose side are in third spot - wants more and is not luxuriating in their recent feats.

More especially, given the fact that the Millers are not quite at a two points per game ratio that usually signifies automatic promotion, with Warne of the view that it will take around ninety points to secure automatic promotion this term.

Warne, who will be without suspended top-scorer Michael Smith for the visit of the U’s, said: “It’s not about we are on a good run; we just want to be on a good season. I don’t see it that we have not lost for so many games, I just see every game that we want to win.

“I know we are going to lose games because of the way we play and leaving ourselves one versus one at the back and it is possibly high-risk and I think it is worth it.

“The way we are playing at the moment is really pleasing for me. But it is not about what has gone in the past and I mean that respectfully. We have just got to keep going and going and we just cannot take our foot off the accelerator as there are loads of very good teams in League One this year.

“I think you are going to need around a ninety-point position if you want anywhere near the autmoatics. You have got to average at least two points per game and I am even sure we have done that yet,

“So we are not where we want to be and have got to stop dropping unnecessary points, but so does everyone I suppose.