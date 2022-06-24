Why Pipa's move from Huddersfield Town to Olympiacos is good news for Sheffield United in bid to keep George Baldock

Olympiacos signed a defender from a Yorkshire club on Thursday in news that was a blow for Huddersfield Town but potentially something to give Sheffield United to smile about.

By Ben McKenna
Friday, 24th June 2022, 11:55 am
Updated Friday, 24th June 2022, 12:02 pm

Pipa, who joined the Terriers in 2020, signed for the Greek club with the Spaniard expressing a desire to play Champions League football.

Reports in Greece earlier this month claimed that Sheffield United's George Baldock and Pipa were on a list of targets for Greek domestic champions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The club will enter the second qualifying round of the Champions League and had up to four other players among their defensive targets.

Baldock recently made his international debut for Greece, who won all four of their recent Nations League games without conceding a goal.

His appearances for the national side had sparked interest from Olympiacos but the Greek champions have appeared to cool their interest in the defender, with Pipa now on board at the club.

Baldock is under contract at Bramall Lane until 2024.

GEORGE BALDOCK: Was reportedly on Olympiacos' list of transfer targets this summer. Picture: Getty Images.
George BaldockYorkshireGreece