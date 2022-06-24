Why Pipa's move from Huddersfield Town to Olympiacos is good news for Sheffield United in bid to keep George Baldock

Pipa, who joined the Terriers in 2020, signed for the Greek club with the Spaniard expressing a desire to play Champions League football.

Reports in Greece earlier this month claimed that Sheffield United's George Baldock and Pipa were on a list of targets for Greek domestic champions.

The club will enter the second qualifying round of the Champions League and had up to four other players among their defensive targets.

Baldock recently made his international debut for Greece, who won all four of their recent Nations League games without conceding a goal.

His appearances for the national side had sparked interest from Olympiacos but the Greek champions have appeared to cool their interest in the defender, with Pipa now on board at the club.

Baldock is under contract at Bramall Lane until 2024.