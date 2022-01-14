The centre-back is on loan at Rotherham United for the season, where he is yet to be on the losing side in League One. It has earned him a new contract with Huddersfield until 2024, with the option of a further year.

The Terriers have been sufficiently impressed to extend his deal, and Edmonds-Green signed in on his 23rd birthday, but he will remain at New York, where coach Carlos Corberan thinks he is receiving an excellent footballing education.

NEW DEAL: Rarmani Edmonds-Green has signed a new Huddersfield Town deal

"First of all he's been playing in another demanding club," said the Spaniard. "In League One they are playing many games too because there are many teams in the competition and they are playing in the (Football League) Trophy competition, plus the competitions we are playing too, so that is very positive too.

"Just to be playing every two or three days is going to develop any player and especially when you are very young and need to adapt to these levels.

"Rotherham are playing with three centre-backs so the option to play increases for him.

"Rotherham are a very competitive team as they showed in the FA Cup because they were only eliminated by a Championship team (Queens Park Rangers) on penalties. I am not surprised because they are a very competitive team, so you need to be a very competitive player to play in that team.

"When you are in the type of situation they are in the highest part of the league (they are top), you can't allow yourself to relax at any point."

Corberan his pleased with how much much football all his loan players are playing.

"At the beginning of the season Edmonds-Green was not playing in the team," he pointed out.

"After the first game he started to face the situation, deal with the frustration and try to improve himself to show he can be in the first XI."

Since starting against Lincoln City on September 14, the only league game he has not started was the Boxing Day trip to Accrington Stanley, when he was an unused substitute.

"It's fantastic to see one of our player using a loan in the way we want them to," said Corberan. "Fortunately, all the players who have been out on loan have had the minutes.

"(Kian) Harratt scored in the FA Cup against Brentford (on his Port Vale debut), Brahima (Diarra) played in the last game (for Harrogate Town, at Luton Town) and (Josh) Austerfield came off the bench having been in the first XI for the previous game (against Carlisle United in the Football League Trophy). It's fantastic to see our players are growing."

Centre-back Romoney Critchlow has this week swapped League Two Swindon Town for League One Plymouth Argyle.

"The consequence of this movement is the positive performances in the first half of the season," he said.

"For me Crichlow was one of the players who used the minutes of the loan well and this is now the next step,

"He's going to have a different team-mates and opponents and League One is a higher level."

Corberan will have goalkeeper Lee Nicholls back after illness to face Swansea City on Saturday, but his deputy Ryan Schofield is expected to miss around five weeks with a shoulder injury picked up in the FA Cup win at Burnley.