Why Rotherham United manager Paul Warne is wary of opponents Birmingham City

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers, unbeaten at Championship level so far since promotion, face a 17th-placed Blues side who have won just one of their opening five league fixtures.

But Warne is wary of Blues - who are unbeaten in six matches at the AESSEAL New Stadium and will be backed by a sell-out away end tomorrow- for several reasons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked whether three points would be as significant as any feats that his side have performed so far this season, Warne added: "I agree wholeheartedly.

Paul Warne.

"Birmingham have been a great (traditional) club and I lost a member of my staff to them. They are an amazing club and always do well here and see this, as every club does, not as a must-win, but one where they think 'If we play well, we want to take three points.'

"It will be a really tough game and they have 'men' playing and experienced people.

"With (Scott) Hogan and (Troy) Deeney up top, you cannot get more much experienced in the Championship than that. It will be a big afternoon."

Despite a modest start from Blues on paper, Warne believes that given the considerable off-the-field issues which have surrounded the club this summer and before that in recent times, it still represents a decent opening in the circumstances.

The Millers manager continued: "In the off-season, reading between the lines, I was not sure how they were going to start the season and they have gone better than I anticipated and that's not being offensive to their players.

"I wasn't too sure how they were going to be, but John (Eustace) has done really well. I know they lost at home to Wigan in their last game, but wow, how many chances did they have to score?