Rotherham United’s League One game at Stevenage will now be played on a Sunday as a result of the domino effect of another change.

The Boro had been due to play Birmingham City this weekend, but the game has postponed because of the number of international call-ups in the Blues ranks.

That game has now been moved to Thursday, April 24 - presumably making it easier to show it live on Sky Sports, although that the televised games for that weekend are yet to be confirmed.