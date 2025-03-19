Why Rotherham United's trip to Stevenage has a new date
Rotherham United’s League One game at Stevenage will now be played on a Sunday as a result of the domino effect of another change.
The Boro had been due to play Birmingham City this weekend, but the game has postponed because of the number of international call-ups in the Blues ranks.
That game has now been moved to Thursday, April 24 - presumably making it easier to show it live on Sky Sports, although that the televised games for that weekend are yet to be confirmed.
As a result, Stevenage have asked for their weekend game against the Millers to be move to April 27, now kicking off at 2pm.
