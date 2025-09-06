Why selfless Brad Halliday is enjoying not playing for Bradford City

Reflecting on his 2025-26, Bradford City’s Brad Halliday comes out with a statement that is quite odd for a footballer.

Last term the North Yorkshireman started 39 league games, the season before 41. Both ended in a League Two team of the year.

He will be lucky to feature at old club Doncaster Rovers on Saturday. Since the pre-season signing of Josh Neufville, his only minutes have come in two cup games.

"I've actually enjoyed it,” he insists, more than once. “I know it's strange saying that with not playing, but I do like helping people.”

A footballer who enjoys not playing is usually frowned upon, but manager Graham Alexander loves Halliday‘s selfless character.

"It has been tough, but I'm happy to give to the team," says the 30-year-old. “If there is a little thing to pick up on, I relay that to the lads. Recently Josh spoke to me about position-specific stuff.”

Halliday finished Tuesday’s Football League Trophy win over Grimsby Town in a back three, but wants to take Neufville on.

"I look at the way he beats his man, gets to the byline and crosses," he says. "I'm probably not going to add that to my game at this stage, but it's nice to watch. On the defensive side, he's caring.

SELFLESS: Bradford City defender Brad Halliday (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"In training I do watch the centre-halves and how they adapt their positions but predominantly, I do believe I'm a wing-back."

Unbeaten Bradford came up from League Two with Doncaster. Given Rovers threatened that by beating City 2-1 in April, the rivalry is more than geographical.

"There's a real winning mentality," says Halliday. "So we do want to get one back (on them) but we want to win every game.