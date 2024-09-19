FOR Huddersfield Town head coach Michael Duff, less is more.

Instead of barking out the orders from the touchline, a one-match ban ensured that Duff was watching on from the stands in last weekend’s Roses win at Bolton Wanderers. His absence was hardly felt, given Town’s emphatic 4-0 triumph, their biggest away league victory since January 2012.

The Terriers chief returns to customary dug-out duties in Saturday’s home game with Northampton Town at the John Smith's Stadium.

But if he has another quiet afternoon and his players take ownership once again, then he won’t be complaining and it is likely to constitute another encouraging sign.

Sometimes, silence can be golden from a manager's perspective and Duff is big on creating a culture whereby players ultimately work things out and ‘self-police’ themselves in the working week.

Early on in his tenure, he is beginning to see some positive developments in that regard and after a three-match losing sequence in all competitions, his players certainly found some answers from within last weekend.

The former Barnsley manager said: “That’s part of the leadership group. I don’t spend any time in the dressing room (in the week).

“They come to me in the dressing room and I am not in there during the week... That’s where they have got to self-police and drive their own standards.

“It also comes from the staff, who spend a lot more time with the players than I do in terms of the kit men, sports scientists and physios.

“Again, it’s important they are driving it as well because we are all here wearing the same kit and for the benefit of the club, which hopefully benefits the individuals. It’s always about the team.

“It’s been good in that they are starting to pick it up and drive it.

“Hopefully, they are seeing, culturally, that we will hopefully get to a point where I don’t have to open my mouth and they are doing things by habit. It’s not a habit yet or instinctive. But they have definitely shown a willingness to listen and work.”