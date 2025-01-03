Why the final quarter of Barnsley FC's win over Wrexham was the most significant moment in their League One season so far

ON a symbolic day in the domestic football calendar, Barnsley successfully navigated their most important challenge of their season so far, certainly from a psychological aspect.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It made their 2-1 success over a strong Wrexham side all the more meaningful at Oakwell.

From a Reds’ perspective, the defining facet of 2024 was atrocious home form. Breaking it down further, common traits in their malaise were an inability to cope with pressure, poor concentration in a defensive sense and late concessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the start of the new year, Darrell Clarke’s side were handed a major examination in that regard.

After a pretty lame first half which saw them trail 2-0 following sublime strikes from in-form duo Davis Keillor-Dunn and Adam Phillips, Wrexham suddenly remembered they were a side going for automatic promotion and one boasting a nine-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

With height and power across the pitch and a discernible threat from set-pieces, they got back on message and pummelled Barnsley for most of the second period.

They eventually broke the hosts’ resistance and it was game on after Max Cleworth’s scruffy 80th-minute strike, the sort of goal that the Reds shipped on too many occasions on home soil in the previous year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were a further 17 minutes left on the clock, including stoppage time.

Barnsley players celebrate with Davis Keillor-Dunn, second from right, after his splendid League One opener against one of his former clubs in Wrexham. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Home supporters would have been forgiven for thinking they had seen this sketch before and inwardly muttering 'here we go again'.

Nervy Barnsley get into a decent lead, but don’t see the game out. No League One rival have let in more home goals in the final quarter of games than the Reds thus far and their second-half goals against record at home is the joint worst in the division.

This time they did see things through, with the finale to events on New Year’s Day being highly significant in the context of their fluctuating campaign. The most important facet of a nine-point holiday period which has seen Darrell Clarke’s side return into the play-off spots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarke, whose side won just their third home league game of the season, said: "It’s a results business.

"It wasn’t the best we have played at home by any stretch of the imagination. People might write it was our best home win of the season, but that’s nowhere near the best we have played. We have played better and not won games.

"I try and put things into context. We’ve been unfortunate in that we have gone through a period of time where we have been dying to kick off our home form and not quite got the result with the performance.

"But it’s only the Leyton Orient game which was absolutely abysmal. The performances before were decent enough to win matches. Here, we showed two things we need to be good at - quality and defending our box superbly in the second half."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley put bodies on the line amid Wrexham’s late assault, while keeper Ben Killip held impressively firm.

They got over the line and given earlier Oakwell events, it was more important to witness than a comprehensive two or three-goal victory perhaps; they needed to come through something like this for the sake of their development.

"It must be a mentality thing here with the players", Clarke continued.

"You cannot have the highest away wins in the EFL in 2024 and be the second highest in goals, 43, away from home and have the run and form we’ve had at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a mental aspect for me. I’ve done a lot of work, mentally and will continue to work with the boys here. The more hope I can get - the fans were magnificent - the better it will be. I want my players to go out there and be fearless in every single game.

"They have got to understand expectations are high. They always will be when Barnsley are in League One."

The trick in a fluctuating season for Barnsley is not wasting New Year’s Day. They have another home game on Saturday against Crawley and to have another Oakwell appointment so quickly seems well-timed.

Should they get the better of their visitors this weekend, then they might, just might, be in business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarke continued: "We have got to be respectful before every game and every team will cause you problems.

"We can’t be sitting on our laurels, we have won one home game and our form has been rubbish. We’ve got to prepare right for Crawley, who have fresh legs after their game was postponed. At least it’s on the back of nine from nine over Christmas."

On a day when Reds players collectively put their hand up, the return to action for fifty-plus minutes of defender Josh Earl was also welcome after just one day’s full training following a calf problem.