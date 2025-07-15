Why the 'hair-dryer' treatment is a thing of the past at Bradford City
For modern-day managers, getting a point or two across to players increasingly does not revolve around old-school methods. Rather than raising the decibels, it is now done more constructively and quietly.
In regards to Bradford City chief Graham Alexander and trusted assistant Chris Lucketti, midfielder Alex Pattison can vouch for that from his experiences with the Bantams' managerial team.
Pattison is a supporter of their approach. It undoubtedly paid dividends last season with Alexander and his No 2 keeping their heads to plot a League One course for City, who achieved promotion in the most dramatic fashion possible.
Former Harrogate player Pattison, anxious to prove himself in the third tier after some mixed experiences at former club Wycombe Wanderers at this level, said: “To be honest, him (Alexander) and Skip have been absolutely brilliant.
“They are fantastic people and great managers. I just think he (Alexander) has got the perfect balance.
“He doesn’t really need to come and say too much. He will never actually batter anyone, he just knows what he’s on about and when he speaks, you listen. He doesn’t need to shout, he gets his point across and you listen to him.
“You see on the pitch that it pays dividends and everyone knows what the job is and we achieved something special (last season).”
City players are currently being put through their paces in Austria during an overseas training camp – in the Alps resort of Obertraun – for the second summer in succession under Alexander.
While out there, they will take on Austrian outfit SV Ried II in a friendly on Friday.