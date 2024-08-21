LUCA CONNELL won’t find himself short of advice should he wish to discuss the art of captaincy with his Barnsley team-mates.

When it comes to chatting about the finer points of midfield play, the Reds’ new leader is also blessed.

The former Bolton and Celtic schemer was the natural choice to replace Jordan Williams as the new captain at Oakwell, even accounting for the seniority of Marc Roberts and player-coach Conor Hourihane, both in the winter of their playing days.

At 23, Connell was ready for the extra responsibility and given the early evidence of 2024-25, it seems to sit well with him.

Barnsley captain Luca Connell (left) celebrates scoring for the Reds during their Sky Bet League One opener against Mansfield Town at Oakwell earlier this month. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire.

The likes of Roberts and Hourihane remain on hand should he require any words of wisdom.

Specific input regarding the development of his own game as a captain who patrols the midfield might also come in handy not just from the latter, but also first-team coach Dean Whitehead.

In the height of their playing days, both Whitehead and Hourihane showed what it takes to handle the pressures of captaincy during impeccable careers as midfielders, earning the respect of their peers in the process.

In truth, the presence of both will help all of Barnsley’s players in the engine room.

Connell said: "One hundred per cent. We are working closely with them every day and if we need any videos and help on ourselves, we can go and speak to them.

“I don't know how many Premier League games they have got between themselves, but it's plenty. If you can listen and take a few things off them, things will soon follow.

"With Jon Russell, Matthew (Craig), Philo (Adam Phillips) and Conor and myself, there's a lot of midfielders and it raises the standards of training when we are all batting for places."

Given the assured nature of Connell’s play and influence he has shown during his time at Barnsley, his revelation that he never captained age-group sides earlier in his career is a surprising one.

It’s something he is clearly ready for, having also taken on the responsibility of dressing room ‘fines’ steward from previous captain Williams.

He quipped: "I do wish Jord was still here to look after them as some of the lads are a nightmare! But it's alright, it'll be good.

"I don't think I actually have been a captain (before), to be honest. It's a good experience.

"I've got plenty of shoulders I can lean on if I need to. With the dressing room we have got and the standards we keep, it should be pretty easy going.”

Connell’s mood is certainly contrasting from this time last year when he was suffering from post-viral fatigue and didn’t make his seasonal bow until November and was playing catch-up with his fitness.

He continued: "I think it rolls over. When you have a slow start with no pre-season, it takes you a few games to get going and then you are more worried about getting the minutes in rather than performing.