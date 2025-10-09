THE go-to football show that covers ALL of Yorkshire’s Premier League and EFL clubs - Leeds United, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United and Harrogate Town.

On this week’s show, the latest international break seems the ideal time to assess the story so far for Leeds United on their return to the Premier League and whether dropped points in three of their last four games will come back to haunt them at the business end of the season

It was another week for important Yorkshire derbies with Hull City getting the better of Sheffield United to pile on the Blades’ Championship misery, while there were signs of encouragement for Rotherham United following their 2-2 draw at home to Bradford City.

They may have seen their two-goal lead disappear against the Bantams, but the Millers bounced back by recovering from 2-0 down to beat Oldham Athletic in the EFL Trophy in midweek.

We also take a closer look at our sole representative in League Two Harrogate Town, who had the TV cameras down at the Exercise Stadium on Monday night for the visit of Crewe Alexandra.

It may have resulted in a 2-1 loss, but could this be the season that sees the Sulphurites build on their promise by putting together the kind of consistent form needed to make themselves a genuine play-off contender.

This week, Leon singles out his Team of the Week, while Stuart runs the rule over several candidates for our Yorkshire-based Player of the Week.

Have a listen, see if you agree or not and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.