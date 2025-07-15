Why 'unselfish' Richard Wood is perfect for Matt Hamshaw's new-look Rotherham United

SELFLESS, driven - individuals with a point to prove.

The above description sums up the characteristics of Matt Hamshaw and his coaching team quite nicely, allied to the duty of care they possess towards Rotherham United, a club which is in the blood of the likes of himself, Andy Warrington, Dale Tonge and Richard Wood.

In his first spell as a 'number one' - at his home town club as well - Hamshaw's determination to make the most of his opportunity does not really need to be spelt out in truth.

His first-team coach in Wood is someone who is also 'starting out' in a new role after hanging up his boots following a magnificent career spanning 23 years as a professional footballer with the Millers, Sheffield Wednesday and, latterly, Doncaster Rovers, among others.

Millers manager Matt Hamshaw (right) and first-team coach and former Sheffield Wednesday team-mate Richard Wood (left). Image courtesy of Rotherham United.

Just as his own opportunity arrived at the right time in the career of Hamshaw, the next part of Wood's football journey also comes at the right juncture, according to the Millers chief.

Hamshaw told The Yorkshire Post: "We are young, but also experienced, which I kind of like and that’s the route I want to go down. People with a point to prove with experience who have done it.

"Woody is an unbelievable lad and character. He won’t probably mind me saying this, but he’s literally got everything out of himself and has gone on to have an amazing (playing) career.

"He would openly say he was not the most talented of football players, but at the same time, is.

Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw.

"Every manager who worked with him would put him in the team and he played a number of games for them, which speaks volumes.

"He drives standards, is really committed and wants the best and knows how to build a culture.

"And he understands what it takes to work every day on the things you need to improve on and that’s what I like."

Constructing a new culture is very much a key aspect for Hamshaw, with the Millers' mojo and sense of identity having been lost in recent seasons.

Having individuals to drive it in the likes of Wood is imperative with Hamshaw seeking to rewind the clock to his last spell at the club under Paul Warne, where the Millers' togetherness, humility and work ethic was a major part of their success story.

On the playing front, Wood, Warne's senior lieutenant on the pitch, was at the heart of it all.

Hamshaw, whose side are in friendly action at Yorkshire rivals Harrogate Town on Tuesday evening, continued: "He (Wood) is obviously inexperienced as a coach, I am not going to sit here and say he is not because he is.

"But I just think he has all the fundamental things that you need.

"He’s a bit unselfish and always wants to help others, which is obviously key as a coach.

"I think lads will respect and he will do a lot of work individually. Without speaking out of turn, it’s something that has been missing at the football club for a bit."