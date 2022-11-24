Why Wes Harding is a 'gem' in the eyes of Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor

WES HARDING is one of those wonderfully unassuming and reassuringly consistent players that all good teams are forged upon.

Matt Taylor is less than two months into his tenure at Rotherham United, but he is quickly appreciating that the Millers defender is worth his weight in gold.

He calls him a 'gem' and with good reason.

Managers don't have to worry about players like Harding, quintessential team players who give their all wherever they are called upon.

Rotherham United players celebrate Wes Harding's first-ever senior goal earlier this season - for the Millers against Birmingham City. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The main bouquets may be reserved for others following the Millers' sound opening to the Championship season, but those in the know fully acknowledge the importance of Harding, who has started 19 league games this term and every minute under Taylor.

The Millers chief said: "He is a gem. It is strange because he has played pretty much every minute of every game, I have not really had the chance to work with him (closely) on the training pitch. He has just been out there for the games.

"Physically, he has been outstanding. He has been the best defender consistently and that is my constant message to him and that won't ever change - be the best defender.

"You can earn a trade and have a fantastic career by being the best defender on that football pitch. He puts his body on the line and cares and gives everything. Out of anyone who deserves a break, it is fair to say it is him.”

The Millers’ position in lower mid-table when many pundits wrote them off as relegation fodder before a ball was kicked in high summer is testament to not just the battling, wholehearted qualities personified in the likes of Harding, but plenty more besides.

They possess several players who would not look out of place in sides fighting it out at the top end of the table and alongside their organisation, fitness and resolve, they have footballers who can certainly play.

Taylor is pressing home that message on a daily basis. Some tactical victories at the likes of Sheffield United should fortify that belief as well.

To get wins, it is not all about fighting and scrapping, but also being smart and considered at this level.

In that regard, Taylor is seeing encouragement and progression, but wants more.

He continued: "The players have to believe it as well. As much as people from the outside have to understand we have different ways of hurting the opposition, our players have to believe it more than anyone as I want them to handle the ball.

"They are so honest and will defend and chase for their lives, but we have to ‘deload’ a bit of in-game pressure off us and we will only do that by retaining possession at times.

"We have showed good signs recently and you need good players to do that and players who will also trust themselves and their team-mates to keep getting hold of the ball and taking the pressure off yourself.

"You are only as ‘little’ as you believe you are. We’re gaining momentum.