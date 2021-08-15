Wigan Athletic 1 Rotherham United 0 - Manager Paul Warne pleased with performance if not the defeat

Will Keane’s last-gasp winner denied the Millers a battling away point at the DW Stadium and to condemn Warne’s side to a second defeat in a week.

“I thought our performance was really good, I was really proud of the performance of the lads,” stressed Warne.

“There were some amazing performances, but unfortunately I come out after a one-nil defeat and it feels a lot different.

Foiled: Paul Warne saw Rotherham’s hope of a point at Wigan vanish after striker Will Keane’s 95th-minute winner. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

“They [my players] were well-organised and Wigan found it difficult.

“But you have got to score when you are on top and unfortunately we didn’t.”

The Miller started the season with a fine 2-0 opening day win against Plymouth Argyle, but away from home the South Yorkshire outfit struggled to find their scoring boots despite creating good chances.

Joshua Kayode agonisingly headed over and substitute Dan Barlaser headed Michael Smith’s cross against the angle of crossbar and post.

Close: Rotherham substitute Dan Barlaser, right, hit the angle of the bar with a header during Saturday's defeat. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

But Keane rose well to head Max Power’s pinpoint delivery home as the Latics snatched their first league win of the season.

The winning goal came from a set-play situation which felt like a real kick in the stomach for Warne.

“The free-kick was needless,” reflected Warne. “We should do better than that.

“That was my only disappointment. The goal came from a percentage ball. They won the free-kick.

“But there were too many free-kicks and corners, in the last five minutes, and we didn’t clear it as well as we should have.”

“Everyone can be proud of what we tried to do, but unfortunately you are judged by results.”

Wigan: Amos, Darikwa, Whatmough, Watts, Robinson (Cousins 56); Power, Naylor; Humphrys (Massey 72), Keane, Lang; Wyke. Unused subs: J Jones, J Jones, Aasgaard, Carragher, Smith)

Rotherham: Johansson, Ihiekwe, Wood, Harding, Ogbene, Lindsay, Barlaser (Odoffin 86), Wiles, Miller (Ferguson 67), Smith, Kayode (Ladapo 72). Unused subs: Sadlier, Rathbone, Edmonds-Green, Chapman.

Referee: Robert Lewis (Shrewsbury)