Wigan Athletic v BarnsleyJUST a few days into the new season, the clock is already ticking for Aiden Marsh.

The Barnsley striker is desperate to stick around at his hometown club in 2024-25, earn the trust of head coach Darrell Clarke and be a firm part of the first-team picture in the here and now – and not just in the future.

It’s no secret that the Reds chief is seeking new additions at the top end of the pitch before August 30.

In the meantime, he has added a new midfield option with former Arsenal player and Nigerian international Kelechi Nwakali, 26, having joined from Portuguese outfit Chaves on a three-year deal.

After impressing at the 2015 Under-17 World Cup where he won the Golden Ball award as the best player in the tournament, Nwakali joined Premier League giants Arsenal.

Following various loan spells across Europe, Nwakali joined La Liga side Huesca in 2019 and went on to play for Alcorcón and Ponferradina in Spain before joining Chaves in 2023.

Following the signing of Nwakali, attention will switch back to adding to the club’s attacking ranks.

Equally, a few good performances and goals in August from academy product Marsh, 21, could well convince him that his interests are best served in being among the senior squad at Oakwell this term as opposed to heading out on loan again. He has had previous spells at York City and Scunthorpe United.

For Marsh, who hails from Monk Bretton, every first-team appearance matters.

Wigan’s home ground will be pretty sparsely populated on Tuesday, but the occasion truly carries weight for players like Marsh, should they get the nod with Clarke having confirmed that one or two younger players are likely to be given the stage this evening.

Marsh, who scored just his second goal for the club in round one of the competition 12 months ago, said: “I want to play football here at Barnsley. It’s my club and where I want to play my games.

"I have got to prove as much as I can that I am capable of playing at this level. I am focusing on Barnsley at the minute.

"If something doesn’t come off, I am open to getting minutes this season. But I want to play football here at Barnsley. I want to get off to a flyer and get that first goal now and build off it.

"One hundred per cent, I’d love to stay here and play my part, definitely.

"I love this competition, it’s an opportunity for people to make a case for themselves.

"Every year is a big one. You can’t take your foot off the gas no matter how young or old you are, you have just got to go for it. Two very good players (Devante Cole and John McAtee) have moved on now and it’s time for new heroes and there’s players in and around the club who are good enough to step up and you have got to take your opportunity when it arises.

"Just wear your heart on your sleeve and do as much as you can and that’s what I am doing. It’s about pitching in with goals and assists and I like getting in people’s faces and press and that’s a different side of the game to what other people have.”

Marsh’s attitude is positively infectious and his work in pre-season has not gone unnoticed by Clarke. But now the serious stuff has begun. Should opportunities arise, chances must be grasped.

On the young players to have already impressed him, Clarke – who confirmed that Georgie Gent will start after being substituted for tactical reasons in the first half of Friday’s opener with Mansfield Town – added: “Vimal Yoganathan and Blandy (Jonathan Bland) have both had good pre-seasons, to be honest. Fabio (Jalo) was flying as well to be fair before his injury and we got him really fit, so that’s been disappointing. One or two have caught my eye.

"I like to give young players an opportunity to go and express themselves.

"Marshy has also been here for a good few years and is a Barnsley lad and has had a good pre-season as well, so hopefully some of these boys get one or two opportunities going forward."

Living the dream at his boyhood club, Marsh is always wise to the notion that every day is a school day in his bid to crack it at Barnsley, his team. He is learning from rubbing shoulders with the senior first-teamers around him and the coaching staff, including a former striker of some repute in Jon Stead.

A student of the game, Marsh also has football heroes who inspire him.

He added: “Ever since I was a kid, I loved (Didier) Drogba for some reason. I always watched and loved Drogba and (Sergio) Aguero, who is similar in stature to me, such an amazing player.