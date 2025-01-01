Wigan Athletic v Huddersfield Town postponed - despite pitch being deemed playable

Huddersfield Town’s New Year’s Day meeting with Wigan Athletic has been postponed.

The playing surface at Wigan’s Brick Community Stadium was deemed playable, but the area has been hit by severe flooding.

Heavy rain has made local roads treacherous and the Latics have detailed safety concerns that led to the postponement decision.

A statement issued by Wigan read: “Our New Year's Day clash against Huddersfield Town has been postponed due to severe localised flooding.

“Heavy rainfall over Tuesday night has made roads treacherous in the area, although the playing surface at the Brick Community Stadium was deemed playable.

“However, safety concerns regarding the public areas surrounding the ground and the strain on local emergency services dealing with a number of major incidents, which have been affected by severe flooding, led to the league fixture being called off.

“Access to the area is severely restricted with many access routes closed due to flooding, and the emergency services are unable to provide resources to support the matchday operation.

“The news is naturally disappointing as Shaun Maloney and his players were looking forward to the highly-anticipated New Year's Day fixture, but the safety of both sets of supporters is of paramount importance.

“An update on the fixture rearrangement will be announced in due course. All tickets from the New Year's Day clash will remain valid for the rearranged game.”