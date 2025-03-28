Wigan v Barnsley FC: 'Ball is in his court': Boss on Fabio Jalo as team-mate makes Christian Pulisic comparison

‘HE has got the world at his feet.’

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The headturning assessment of Barnsley winger Fabio Jalo from his team-mate Jon Lewis is positively gushing and couldn’t get any higher, in truth.

The American loanee has also likened the skills of Jalo - still a teenager - to those of international teammate Christian Pulisic, plying his trade for Italian giants AC Milan no less.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For his part, Conor Hourihane’s view on the Portuguese under-19 star may be positive, but it comes with a considerable caveat.

Barnsley's Fabio Jalo goes down in the penalty area from Cambridge United defender James Gibbons' challenge last weekend. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Fit again following a shoulder issue, Jalo’s performance from the bench was the main redeeming feature of last weekend’s otherwise disappointing home draw with Cambridge United.

His ball skills were there to see, but Hourihane wants more, much more.

A start at Wigan and responsibility on his shoulders - his previous 31 outings at league level have all been as a substitute – might help the Reds interim head coach find out a bit more about his mercurial talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hourihane said: "He has got quality and something different than the majority of the players at this level or in this group.

Jalo pictured in Barnsley action earlier this season in the FA Cup tie against Bristol Rovers. Photo: Tony Johnson.

"He is a really good dribbler and good at one v ones and having him high up the pitch is probably a different aspect that we probably don’t have in the squad.

"He is a really dynamic and explosive dribbler and one-v-one specialist at this level.

"It’s been a difficult season and he wanted to get more involved of course. But he is back from his injuries now and made a brilliant impact last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is really keen now - and I am really keen for him - to finish the season strongly.

"He gets people excited and wants to take the ball and plays with freedom.

"He is powerful and explosive, but like everybody else, it’s (about) the right application every single day. The ball is in his court now in terms of how much does he want to grab this opportunity?

"He is an asset, and quality. But how much does he want to grab it now and sacrifice and kick on?