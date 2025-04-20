Wigan v Rotherham United: Matt Hamshaw wants controlled entertainment as he reveals season-ending injury to key man
Through 250 or so league appearances for Sheffield Wednesday, Stockport County, Mansfield Town and Notts County, it was his job to get teams on the move and fans on their feet.
Now, after a long coaching apprenticeship, the 43-year-old is a manager at last, with a remit to get his boyhood club Rotherham United on the up again over the length of a three-year contract.
There were glimpses of entertainment on show in his first assignment as permanent manager on Good Friday, but also the work that needs to be done as his Millers side allowed Mansfield Town to fight back for a 3-3 draw.
“I want to entertain the fans, of course I do, but I want to make sure it’s controllable freedom,” said Hamshaw of the style he wants his Rotherham United side to adopt.
“I want them to have ownership on the pitch but within my structure. I want people to impose their character and personality and strengths.
“You hear a lot of coaches tell people what they can’t do, well I want to know what they can do. When you focus on the negatives it becomes a negative for the player.
“I want the fans to get off their seats.”
The evolution of that continues at Wigan Athletic today, a side three places and five points shy of the Millers, and therefore still looking over their shoulder at the relegation battle below them.
They will have to do it without goalkeeper Cameron Dawson whose season is over after suffering a leg injury following a collision with Hakeem Odoffin on Friday. Dillon Phillips will deputise.
Hamshaw said: “When Haks walked away putting his hands on his head, I thought: ‘Oh no, this could be a really bad one.’
“It still is a bad one but it's not as serious as it could have been. Cam's got a gash on his leg. I think it will keep him out for the rest of the season.”
Liam Kelly could feature after illness.