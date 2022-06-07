Will Boyle on putting 'emotion aside' in deciding to rejoin Huddersfield Town

The Robins captain, 26, had been linked with several Championship and League One clubs, including Preston, Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth and Oxford United, but has now completed his move to Huddersfield.

Boyle, who will provide another central defensive option on the left, has signed a two-year contract. Town have an option of a further year's extension. He will officially join on July 1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Garforth-born player started his career with Town as a youngster and made two first-team appearances in his first stint at the club before heading to Cheltenham in January 2017.

New Huddersfield Town signing Will Boyle, pictured in action for Cheltenham Town.

On becoming the latest player to return to Huddersfield - with Danny Ward, Duane Holmes and Jordan Rhodes all in their second spells at the club - Boyle said: "It is nice and it almost feels like a bit of a full circle in five years to be walking back around it.

"There's home comforts almost, but it didn't play a massive factor in the decision, to be honest. It is an added bonus, but did not affect the decision.

"It was putting emotion aside in looking at the club and (thinking) 'Is this going to be the best club to help my development' and I think it will be.

"It's looking at the environment as a whole. It was disappointing to just miss out on the Premier League, but what has been created here behind the scenes - not just the squad, but the staff - means that it is a place where people develop.

"That was clear from the outside looking in and obviously speaking to the club, it was made even clearer to me. That was the major factor.

"It's the way the club develops people and players in an environment where you are going to get the best out of yourself. You are going to be given every tool possible to do that. I am 26 now and it is a massive platform and great opportunity for me to kick on.

"On a smaller scale, Cheltenham is similar to what is happening here. I think it is fair to say Town are punching above their weight, especially last season.

"We have done that at Cheltenham for the last couple of seasons. For them to kick on even further would be really difficult.

"That is no disrespect at all. Now for me, to get an opportunity at this level, is massive and something I will be doing the most i can every day to take that opportunity."

Boyle, who rejected fresh terms at Cheltenham, proved a huge success in his time in Gloucestershire.

He captained the club to promotion as League Two champions in 2020-21 in a season which saw him named in the League Two Team of the Season, as well as the PFA Team of the Year and was a consistent and dependable figure during his stint at the club.

Boyle continued: "I have changed as a player and a person and you are going to in that time and you are going to mature.

"I have improved a lot as a player, which is why I am sat here now, I guess. It is down to the Town fans to make their own opinion of me. I am sure some will be good, but some will bad. That's football isn't it. I will let them make that decision.

"There is obviously an emotional attachment here. I was here in the academy and in the development centre when I was eight or nine years old and joined the academy when I was 15 and was here for five or six years.