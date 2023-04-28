All Sections
By Phil Harrison
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:38 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 13:10 BST

As Sheffield United clinch promotion back to the Premier League, The YP’s football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join FootballTalk host Mark Singleton to discuss the Blades’ achievement and whether Leeds United will still be in the top-flight to greet them in August.

They also cast an eye over the promotion prospects of Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Bradford City, as well as saluting Harrogate Town securing their league Two status for another season.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.

GOING UP IN THE WORLD: Sheffield United'sw players celebrate after they seal are promotion to the Premier League at Bramall Lane on Wednesday Picture: Darren Staples/SportimageGOING UP IN THE WORLD: Sheffield United'sw players celebrate after they seal are promotion to the Premier League at Bramall Lane on Wednesday Picture: Darren Staples/Sportimage
GOING UP IN THE WORLD: Sheffield United'sw players celebrate after they seal are promotion to the Premier League at Bramall Lane on Wednesday Picture: Darren Staples/Sportimage

