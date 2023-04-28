As Sheffield United clinch promotion back to the Premier League, The YP’s football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join FootballTalk host Mark Singleton to discuss the Blades’ achievement and whether Leeds United will still be in the top-flight to greet them in August.
They also cast an eye over the promotion prospects of Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Bradford City, as well as saluting Harrogate Town securing their league Two status for another season.
