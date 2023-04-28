THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.

As Sheffield United clinch promotion back to the Premier League, The YP’s football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join FootballTalk host Mark Singleton to discuss the Blades’ achievement and whether Leeds United will still be in the top-flight to greet them in August.

They also cast an eye over the promotion prospects of Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Bradford City, as well as saluting Harrogate Town securing their league Two status for another season.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.

GOING UP IN THE WORLD: Sheffield United'sw players celebrate after they seal are promotion to the Premier League at Bramall Lane on Wednesday Picture: Darren Staples/Sportimage

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.