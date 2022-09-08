The passing of the Queen starts a period of mourning across the United Kingdom, as detailed in a document called “Operation London Bridge”.

As part of that plan, which is set out for the nine days following the monarch’s death, sports fixtures would indeed be postponed.

A large number of sports have already postponed Friday’s fixtures.

Flags are lowered at Old Trafford prior to the UEFA Europa League Group E match following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (Picture: PA)

But the Premier League have yet to issue an update on whether the weekend’s programme is going ahead. They have no games scheduled for Friday.

And the PA News Agency are reporting that there will be no further announcements from the Premier League on Thursday evening regarding this weekend’s fixtures.

A meeting of governing bodies across a range of sports is understood to have been scheduled for Friday morning, where officials from the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) will set out Government guidance on the official period of mour ning.

It is understood sports event organisers will be left to make their own considered judgement regarding the staging of events during the days ahead.

An earlier meeting organised by sports governing bodies took place on Thursday afternoon, PA understands.

The Premier League did tweet: “The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty.”

The English Football League said consideration would be made regarding its fixtures at the earliest opportunity after discussions with the Government and the wider sport sector.

EFL chair Rick Parry said: “On behalf of the league and its clubs, we join the rest of the nation and people across the world in mourning the passing of our Queen, Elizabeth II.

“The thoughts of everybody at the EFL and our clubs are with the Royal Family at this sad time for our country.”

The EFL have now postponed two games set to take place on Friday.

A further statement released at 9pm on Thursday read: “As a mark of respect, following the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II earlier today, the EFL has confirmed that its fixtures scheduled for tomorrow evening (Friday 9 September) – Burnley v Norwich City and Tranmere Rovers v Stockport County - have been postponed.

“A determination regarding the remainder of this weekend’s scheduled fixtures will be made following a review of the official mourning guidance, in addition to further consultation with DCMS and other sports on Friday morning.”

Manchester United’s home clash in the Europa League with Real Sociedad went ahead, with the club saying in a statement: “Following direction from the FA and UEFA, tonight’s UEFA Europa League fixture against Real Sociedad will take place as planned at Old Trafford.