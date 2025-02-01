CONSIDERING Barnsley loaned Jack Shepherd to Bradford City to learn, the 23-year-old is ticking a lot of boxes now.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And although the Bantams have doubled the number of clean sheets they have kept this League Two season in the last three games, the centre-back feels it is just months of working coming to fruition.

Wimbledon will overtake fourth-placed Bradford with victory at Plough Lane on Saturday, but with nine wins in their last 11, including five straight wins and 336 minutes of football since they last conceded, the visitors have nothing to fear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And being in the thick of a promotion race – Bradford are just two points behind second-placed Doncaster – playing in a key role for the best-supported team in the division, Shepherd is on a fast-track course.

"Every game's a big game, no matter who you're playing, it's just every game is a different type of game," he argues. "Against Morecambe we needed to make sure we got the win and another clean sheet, which is a positive thing for myself as a defender and the back five, plus Sam (Walker), the keeper.

"Saturday's another big game, they're up there for a reason and we've just got to keep our heads down, work hard and give another performance like the last three.

"From the start of the season we've all worked hard and been level-headed. We've had blips but we're in a good run at the minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Confidence is high, three clean sheets in a row, four (league) wins in a row, we've just got keep the performances and the good run going.

LEARNING: Bradford City centre-back Jack Shepherd, on loan from Barnsley (Image: Tony Johnson)

"There's nothing really you can put your finger on because since the start of the season all the lads have been working really hard and the results are coming now."

Having only joined Barnsley from Pontefract Collieries in the summer of 2023, Shepherd can be considered a late bloomer but being at the heart of a back three is accelerating his development.

"The gaffer's putting me down the middle now,” he says. “I'll play anywhere so long as I'm playing but I'm really enjoying it in the middle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad