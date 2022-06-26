Winning start for Michael Duff as Barnsley win 3-1 at Worksop Town in pre-season opener

Barnsley picked up a 3-1 win at Worksop Town as Michael Duff enjoyed a winning start to his first pre-season with the Tykes.

By Ben McKenna
Sunday, 26th June 2022, 9:19 am
Updated Sunday, 26th June 2022, 9:37 am

The Reds cruised into a 3-0 lead against their non-league opponents, with first-half goals from Devante Cole, Aaron Leya Iseka and Callum Brittain putting the visitors in control.

On the same day Barnsley confirmed the arrival of centre-back Conor McCarthy, the Tykes opened the scoring at Worksop after eight minutes through Cole. Leya-Iseka's cut-back found Cole on edge of the area to slot home.

The lead was doubled after 28 minutes when Leya Iseka turned goal-scorer as he prodded home from close range after a Clarke Oduor free-kick was spilled by the goalkeeper.

Shortly before half time, Callum Brittain added a fine third as he fired an effort into the top-left corner from 20 yards.

Michael Duff made wholesale changes at the break, giving his younger players a chance to impress.

Barnsley didn't add to their tally in the second half while Worksop got themselves on the scoresheet after converting a penalty early in the second half.

MICHAEL DUFF: Watched his Barnsley side beat Worksop Town on Saturday. Picture: PA Wire.
