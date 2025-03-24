CHRIS MILLINGTON says there has been a big mood swing at Halifax Town in the last week as injuries threaten to "derail the season".

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shaymen travel to Woking for Tuesday's Conference game where they need to be – fifth.

If they are still there in eight games’ time, they will have a home play-off quarter-final, although given their form and the issues with the Shay pitch, Millington might prefer to travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But defeats to Dagenham and Redbridge, then Oldham Athletic, last week have damaged morale and bodies.

FRUSTRATIONS: Halifax Town manager Chris Millington (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"It's a tough place to go, a tight pitch, very similar (to Oldham) in terms of there's lots of transition, lots of turnover, and we've got to be better at that," said Millington.

"We had a poor 45 minutes against Dagenham and then a really good 45 minutes but too little, too late to get anything out of the game. We've not managed the game anywhere near well enough at Oldham.

"So there's a lot to be better at going into Woking and it's amazing how in such a short space of time you can go from being in a really positive place as a team on a real good run of form to all of a sudden on the back of two defeats having failed to register a goal."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan Ford could start in goal after the 20-year-old Rotherham United product made his debut as a substitute for Sam Johnson at Boundary Park. Johnson and ex-Hull City defender Festus Arthur picked up what Millington fears could be season-ending injuries.

"It seems at the moment we're struggling keeping experienced players fit,” he said. "As long as we've got to continue to play on the pitch at The Shay it ain't going to change any time soon.