Leeds have been heavily linked with Adams on more than one occasion, although a move to Elland Road has never materialised for the Scotland international.

He has been a regular fixture for Southampton this season, although many of his outings have been from the bench. In total, he has made 30 league appearances this term and notched on 10 occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His contract is due to expire this summer and according to The Telegraph, Wolves are in pole position to snap the 27-year-old up as a free agent. Wolves boss Gary O’Neil is said to have been in the market for a frontman and Adams is reportedly on his radar.

Leeds United have previously been linked with Southampton's Che Adams. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Although he now plies his trade in the Championship, Adams boasts plenty of Premier League experience having racked over 100 appearances in the top flight.

Despite never penning a deal at Elland Road, Adams has previously played his football in Yorkshire. It was at Sheffield United that he made his EFL breakthrough, having shown promise in the non-league pyramid before the Blades came calling.