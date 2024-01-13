Wolves prodigy Dexter Lembikisa has joined Hearts on loan following the end of his stint at Rotherham United.

The 20-year-old established himself as a regular fixture in the Millers backline after sealing a season-long loan move in the summer transfer window. He had missed just one of Rotherham’s league games when Wolves exercised the recall clause in his contract.

However, Wolves have opted against reintegrating him into the squad, instead sending him north of the border for more senior experience in the Scottish Premiership. He has joined Hearts, led by Steven Naismith, on loan until the end of the season.

Speaking to Hearts TV, the defender said: “It feels good to be here. Hearts are a massive club and they’re doing very well at the moment. Sitting third in the table at the moment, so it’s definitely attractive to come and play here for such a good team.

“I’ve managed to do a little bit of research and I’ve heard the fans are really good, but it’s a big club so I’m just happy to be here. I like being in one-v-ones. I’m a strong defender in those situations, but I also like to attack. I’m quite athletic and I’ve got plenty of pace and power.”

Despite his tender age, Lembikisa brings international experience to Tynecastle Park.

He said: “I’m fairly new to the Jamaica squad. But I’ve played a few games in the Gold Cup and in the Nations League, but it’s been a really good experience to go and play for my country.