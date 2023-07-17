All Sections
Wolves reportedly interested in Manchester City midfielder and Sheffield United-linked Tommy Doyle

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly interested in Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle – who Sheffield United have also been linked with.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 17th Jul 2023, 11:57 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 11:58 BST

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Bramall Lane, helping the Blades clinch promotion to the Premier League. According to The Star, Sheffield United hope his “existing association and relationships” with the club could influence a transfer decision this summer, but Wolves are said to be “following” him.

That is according to journalist Rudy Galetti, who told GIVEMESPORT: "Doyle is followed by several Premier League clubs, including Wolves."

Doyle’s loan switch to Sheffield United last year was the third of his career, following stints with Hamburger SV and Cardiff City. He has made seven appearances for his parent club, with the bulk of his senior experience having been gained out on loan.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Bramall Lane. Image: Stu Forster/Getty ImagesThe 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Bramall Lane. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images
He impressed in South Yorkshire alongside fellow Manchester City prodigy James McAtee, who has reportedly been the subject of bids in the region of £30m.

