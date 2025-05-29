A blue plaque will pay tribute to one of the most productive and pioneering scouts in the history of English football.

Mark Crook, from Wath-upon-Dearne, near Rotherham, found or recommended more than 100 youngsters who would go on to play professional football.

The bulk of his four decade-long operation saw him run a feeder club for Wolverhampton Wanderers – almost 100 miles away from the Black Country.

His Wath Wanderers side, who were based at Cortonwood Miners’ Welfare in Brampton, took in players from across the north of England on a trialist basis with the best making their way to Molineux for further trials.

Mark Crook while a player at Blackpool

The blue plaque will be unveiled at the Welfare tomorrow at 2pm and it is open for the public to attend.

A total of 28 players Crook recommended worked their way into the Wolves’s first team.

They included three-times league winner Ron Flowers, who was also part of England’s World Cup winning squad of 1966.

Fellow Wolves Hall of Fame member Roy Swinbourne was another of Crook’s discoveries.

Authors Chris Brook and Ashley Ball

FA Cup winner Alan Sunderland and one-time British record transfer fee, Steve Daley were later finds.

Research from football historian Chris Brook and journalist Ashley Ball has revealed Crook found at least 108 players who made an appearance in professional football.

Many came from around Yorkshire with Bob Hatton and Gerry Taylor, both from Hull, also his success stories.

Bob, Gerry and Steve are expected to attend the event to pay tribute to their founder.

The project to honour Mark’s legacy has the backing of his family with granddaughter Jane Whitlam set to unveil the plaque.

Crook had been a player at Wolves under the legendary Major Buckley.

He retired from the game in the mid 1930s to run a fish and chip shop back in Wath but soon got into scouting for Wolves.

He formed his team in 1938 and they ran under different guises until 1970.

A book detailing Mark’s operation is out later this year.