The beginning of the 2023 Women’s World Cup is fast approaching.

This year’s edition is the first to have two host nations – Australia and New Zealand – and the action begins on Thursday (July 20). England have never lifted the trophy, although have reached the semi-finals twice and the quarter-finals on four occasions.

After being crowned European champions last year, Sarina Wiegman’s side will be hoping to get their hands on silverware once again. Here is all the information England fans need ahead of this year’s Women’s World Cup.

When do the Lionesses play?

The Lionesses are preparing to compete in the 2023 Women's World Cup. Image: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Here are England’s group stage fixtures:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, July 22: Group D, England v Haiti – Brisbane Stadium (10:30am)

Friday, July 28: Group D, England v Denmark – Sydney Football Stadium (9:30am)

Tuesday, August 1: Group D, China v England – Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide (12pm)

How can I watch the games?

England’s opener against Haiti will be shown live on ITV1, as will their final group against China. The Denmark clash will be broadcasted on BBC One.

Who is in the Lionesses squad?

Here is the England Women squad in full:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1 Mary Earps2 Lucy Bronze3 Niamh Charles4 Keira Walsh5 Alex Greenwood6 Millie Bright7 Lauren James8 Georgia Stanway9 Rachel Daly10 Ella Toone11 Lauren Hemp12 Jordan Nobbs13 Hannah Hampton14 Lotte Wubben-Moy15 Esme Morgan16 Jess Carter17 Laura Coombs18 Chloe Kelly19 Bethany England20 Katie Zelem21 Ellie Roebuck22 Katie Robinson23 Alessia Russo

When is the final?