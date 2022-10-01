Wood relishing ‘special moment’ as he takes charge at Rotherham

Scoring two goals in a Wembley play-off final will probably take pride of place for sure, but doing his bit alongside fellow interim manager Lee Peltier to help the Millers emerge from a short period of upheaval with three points on Saturday afternoon would be up there.

He said: "It has been really enjoyable and it can go on my CV that I have done this and all I want is for us to get three points and then whatever happens is going to happen.

"I am glad of the experience and honoured to be asked to do it. The family are looking forward to it and it will be another proud moment for me to lead the team out as a caretaker with Pelts.

"It's a special moment and something different to look back on.

"It's been nice this week. People have been wishing the time well and Pelts has been getting loads of messages as well. We have just wanted a positive atmosphere around so everyone gets positive thoughts. And that's all we could ask for.

"It is good experience and I have been at this club a long time and will do whatsoever I can to help it in any way."

Club captain Wood was a natural choice when it came to assigning caretaker duties to someone following the departure of Paul Warne.

A victory might just buy the board a bit more time in their search for his full-time successor.

Exeter City boss Matt Taylor remains the leading candidate for the full-time role in the betting markets.

Questioned whether he would like the Millers full-time job, Wood said: "I do have aspirations to do it (be a manager) one day. It's something I am looking at anyway and doing my coaching badges.

"But all my thoughts are on Wigan at the moment and that's the end of it."

Former Millers player and ex-Burnley goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer will be in the dug-out and take responsibility should Wood and Pelter be on the pitch at the same time.