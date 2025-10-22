'Worked my ass off for 12 months': How Liam Millar earned his moment in the spotlight for Hull City

“I've worked my backside off for 12 months so when you work as hard as I have, I feel like good things are just bound to happen to you,” reflected Liam Millar.

It would be wrong to say his first competitive start for 363 days played out just as the Canadian winger dreamt it, but it was probably equally good - scoring and making a goal as Hull City ended Leicester City's eight-match unbeaten run.

More importantly for Millar and his team-mates, it was a third straight win, something they could not achieve in the long time he was out with anterior cruciate knee ligament damage.

“You visualise everything when you're injured for that long, taking your opponent on - for me, anyways - one-v-one, my first assist that I got for Joff (Joe Gelhardt, 25 minutes later), first goal... but you never have the exact picture," said Millar.

Long overdue: Hull City's Liam Millar celebrates scoring his side's opening goal in the Championship victory over Leicester City on Tuesday night (Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

“If you were to ask me what I would have thought my first goal would have been, it would have been my signature dribble one-v-one, come inside, shoot. First time? Probably not, my first-time finishing I need to work on.”

He smashed a shot beyond Jacob Stolarcyk when Gelhardt's ball along the turf unexpectedly picked him out.

“You've got to be ready for any moment,” explained Millar.

“When I saw Joff run down the line he doesn't really chip it to the back post so I kind of just held back and when I saw Tree (Matt Crooks) slip, everything just kind of slowed down.

Hull City's Liam Millar opens the scoring against Leicester City (Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

“I knew as soon as the ball came to my foot it was going to go in. I just felt really calm. It was a great moment, a little bit emotional.”

Cut to ribbons by the fluid attacking play of a Hull side missing injured figurehead Oli McBurnie, Leicester got to grips with the game in the second half. Half-time substitute Aaron Ramsey halved the deficit but when in stoppage time Harry Winks had the chance to secure the Foxes' sixth draw in seven games, he hit the crossbar.

It made for a hard second half, including for Millar - even when fellow winger Joel Ndala came off the bench in the 86th minute.

"I didn't know how long I was going to play so I'm just happy to get 90 under my belt (it was more like 101)," he said.

"I thought Joel was coming on so I ran to the halfway line. It was as long as I've played in... I don't even know how long (not since August 31, 2004, at Leeds United) so I was just tired but I put my head down and dug deep."

Millar made two substitute appearances for Canada in October's international break.

“It was important for me to get that rhythm back,” he said. “I'm an international footballer so if I was to have the amount of time off during the international break I think it would harm me. I'd rather my body get back to being used to the volume constantly.”

Millar's moment was not just for him, but everyone who helped him. It might sound perverse, but he and Mohamed Belloumi had the good fortune to rupture their ACLs two weeks apart.

“If one of us had a little niggle we could bounce off each other - is this normal, are you feeling the same thing?" said Millar.

“I had a lot of patella pain for a long time, it held me back a little bit. When I would say to Mo, 'Is your patella hurting too?' sometimes he'd say, 'Yeah it's really hurting,'.

“I don't wish anyone to have the injury but I think we were lucky in a way that we went through it together.

“For me everything is a competition so it's like if he's back before me I'm, like, 'Aargh!' But I can't wait until he's back and I'm able to play with him.

"My wife (Daniella)'s helped me a lot when I've gone through dark moments. Will Peers, the physio here, literally worked day and night to get me back to this point.

“I've had different managers - Tim (Walter), Ruben (Selles) and now Sergej (Jakirovic) - but they've all been really great with me.

“But I think mostly probably my wife, my dad, my family helped me continue to stay on the right path.

"My missus is heavily pregnant so I really hope I didn't put her into labour with my goal!

“I couldn't find her (in the crowd) so she's probably going to get mad at me for not looking at her when I scored.

“My kids were at home with the babysitter but I can't wait for the moment my (five-year-old) daughter, Reina, wakes up and sees my goal because she's probably my biggest supporter bar my wife.

“My dad (Alan) texted me but I came straight here so I haven't had a chance to reply yet. He probably would have cried.”

Millar has come back at a great time, his club finding its feet under Jakirovic.

"We signed great characters," he explains. "Oli is a great character, Lunny (John Lundstram) is, we brought in Crooksy last season, Lewie (Coyle) is, Chaz (Hughes). They have experience in this league and that's what we needed.

“The lads are probably the best I've been around in all the English clubs I've been at.

"If we don't have people who want to run back or block shots or win duels it doesn't really matter.

"I'm happy but I'm always striving for more. I need to keep showing who I am every game.