THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town PLUS we discuss the latest from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

On this week’s show, The Yorkshire Post football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to discuss England's 2022 World Cup chances ahead of their mouth-watering quarter-final clash with France on Saturday PLUS we bring you the latest analysis on League One and League Two and the form of Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.